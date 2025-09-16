Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. This represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research upgraded Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

