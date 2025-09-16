EARNZ (LON:EARN) Insider Purchases £3,511.68 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider John Charlton bought 58,528 shares of EARNZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £3,511.68.

EARNZ Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EARN opened at GBX 5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12,826.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.49. EARNZ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 7.40.

EARNZ (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. EARNZ had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 466.55%.

EARNZ Company Profile

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

