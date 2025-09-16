eCIO Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

