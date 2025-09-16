EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.51. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

