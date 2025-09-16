Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CNTB FY2025 Earnings

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

