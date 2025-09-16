Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:BLN Q1 Earnings

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

