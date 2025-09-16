Equities Analysts Set Expectations for enGene Q1 Earnings

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for enGene in a report released on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of enGene from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ENGN opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in enGene by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,573 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of enGene by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of enGene by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 561,797 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of enGene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

