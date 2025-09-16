Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lovesac Q4 Earnings

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lovesac in a research report issued on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.51 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-1.05 EPS.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

LOVE stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lovesac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,200. This trade represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

