Exact Sciences FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by William Blair

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

