Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4%

EXEL opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

