ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.3333.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. ExlService has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.