FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $593.3210 million for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDS opened at $344.69 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $343.60 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.71 and a 200-day moving average of $423.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $424.44.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

