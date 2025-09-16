Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6,801.00 and last traded at $6,850.00. 149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,989.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6,034.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,784.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $822 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $112.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

