Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

