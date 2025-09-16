Financial Review: MSP Recovery (MSPR) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32% MSP Recovery Competitors -211.80% -80.23% -18.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s competitors have a beta of 1.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $18.25 million -$360.50 million -0.01 MSP Recovery Competitors $689.58 million -$62.32 million 1.10

This table compares MSP Recovery and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSP Recovery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MSP Recovery competitors beat MSP Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

