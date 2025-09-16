First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives $29.40 Average PT from Brokerages

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 840,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 22.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 786,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

