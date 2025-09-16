First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TSCO opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.