First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,753 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.