First Hawaiian Bank Has $442,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

