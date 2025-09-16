First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

