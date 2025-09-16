First Hawaiian Bank Sells 167,963 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167,963 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 51.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,502,000 after purchasing an additional 803,006 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.