First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,336 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

