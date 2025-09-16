First Hawaiian Bank Sells 304 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

