First Hawaiian Bank Sells 368 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

