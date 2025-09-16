First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,651 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 16.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $292.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

