First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

