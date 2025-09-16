First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $591.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.