First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 381.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,070,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,987,000 after buying an additional 1,389,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,294,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 795,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after acquiring an additional 513,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.