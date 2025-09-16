First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.