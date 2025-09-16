First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.78. 25,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 50,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

