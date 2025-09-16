First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,470,483.28. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.71, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.