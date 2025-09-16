Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,025 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

