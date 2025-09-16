FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Receives $182.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.8333.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $172.51 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.65.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

