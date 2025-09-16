FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Receives $182.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.8333.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of FTAI opened at $172.51 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.65.
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.