FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Mining Cut by Analyst

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Mining in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of B stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 21.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

