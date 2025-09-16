Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,961.42. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile



Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

