Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

