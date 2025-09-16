Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its position in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5%

MET opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

