Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 253,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 124,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$116.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

