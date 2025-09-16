Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of V2X worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V2X by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 53.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V2X Stock Performance
Shares of V2X stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V2X Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
