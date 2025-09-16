Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1,606.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.07.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MLNK opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.93.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.58 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

