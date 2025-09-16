Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 595,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 161,938 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,221,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 681,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

