Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2,463.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 802,663 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $15,179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,330 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,648,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. Analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

