Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 889.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

