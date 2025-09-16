Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,375 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,898.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP Andy D. Waters sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $51,573.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $35,505.76. This represents a 59.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

