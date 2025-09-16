GoPro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 49,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 326% compared to the typical volume of 11,619 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

GPRO stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.51. GoPro has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

In other news, EVP Brian Mcgee sold 150,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $186,053.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 779,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,167.76. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 132.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,841,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in GoPro by 99.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 859,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

