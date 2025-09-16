Groupe Dynamite Q3 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Groupe Dynamite alerts:

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Groupe Dynamite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Groupe Dynamite to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Groupe Dynamite Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David John Stevens bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,082.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe D. Lachance bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,921.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,160 shares of company stock worth $103,370.

About Groupe Dynamite

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resources properties in South America. It has one reportable segment being Mineral Exploration and Development. The company’s projects include Tierra Dorada, Rosales, Flecha de Oro and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Dynamite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.