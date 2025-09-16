Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hafnia by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hafnia by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Hafnia by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 236,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Hafnia stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 37.26%.The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million.

Hafnia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

