Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $25.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

HG stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $455,712.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,681.02. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,988 shares of company stock worth $1,743,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

