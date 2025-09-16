Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Utz Brands Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of UTZ opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.55 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $77,731.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,467.30. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

