Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of NextNav Inc. $NN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NextNav alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised NextNav to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextNav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NextNav Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.05.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.